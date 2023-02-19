L’former president American Jimmy Carter she began receiving palliative care at home. This was reported by the Carter Center, a charity created by the former politician, now 98, who has decided to spend the time he has left at home with his family.





What disease does Jimmy Carter suffer from, former US president

The 39th tenant of the White House, the longest ever, after a series of hospitalizations, therefore decided not to receive further medical treatment.

In 2015, at the age of 90, Jimmy Carter underwent major surgery to remove a liver tumorinitially with a positive prognosis.

A few months later, however, his staff had unveiled the brain cancerdiagnosed with melanoma with brain and liver metastases.





He had started there radiotherapyhe had undergone cure experimental and to several interventions surgical. The poor prognosis of 5 months of survival was canceled by an apparent recovery.

It’s unclear if the former president is in serious condition from cancer, or if it’s at the moment self conscious He is able to to interact with your own family.

What is palliative care and how does it work?

The cure palliative they are a multidisciplinary medical and healthcare approach that aims to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from serious, chronic or life-threatening diseases.





The main goal of palliative care is to relieve pain and manage symptoms, both physical and emotional, to ensure maximum patient support.

Palliative care can be provided at any age any stage of the disease and in conjunction with other therapeutic treatments.

They remain the only ongoing treatment for patients in end of lifeas in this case, to accompany them to death without sufferings.





The biography of Jimmy Carter, from the White House to the Nobel

Jimmy Carter was the president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, succeeding Gerald Ford. Before becoming president, he served as a farmer, governor of Georgia, and a Democratic senator.

Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan in 1980 after the White House candidates debate.

During his presidency he sought to promote international peace and justice. He played an important role in negotiating the peace agreements of Camp David between Israel and Egypt in 1978.





He is also remembered for his commitment to human rights throughout the world, with the promotion of democratic values ​​and the fight against poverty.

However, the Carter administration has also been marked by internal challenges, such as theinflationthe recession economic and the crisis of hostages in Iran.

In 1980, he was defeated in the presidential election by his Republican opponent, Ronald Reagan.





After his presidency, Jimmy Carter continued to engage in charitable activities and founded the Carter Centera non-profit organization working for peace, health and democracy around the world.

In 2002 he received the Award Nobel for Peace for his work in defense of human rights and for his commitment to the peaceful resolution of international conflicts.



