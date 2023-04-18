Official figures prove: Waiting times for doctor’s appointments are getting longer / So …

Medgate Germany

Berlin (ots)

Many patients currently have to wait an unreasonably long time for appointments in medical practices. Especially on specialist appointments. The telemedicine provider Medgate is now reacting to the situation and is introducing immediate telemedical consultation hours with specialized doctors: Via the Medgate app, patients can now get a specialist appointment via video consultation within just 48 hours. All specialists have a German license to practice medicine.

Many patients are currently having difficulties getting an appointment with a doctor or specialist. It is not uncommon for them to have to wait for months. The fact that some specialists do not accept new patients further exacerbates the situation. The problem is not new. Official data from the survey of insured persons by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (as of March 31, 2022) reveal that the trend has been towards ever longer waiting times for years. At the moment, however, the development is particularly dramatic. Those affected are privately and legally insured. The data visualization shows that the proportion of insured persons who wait longer than three weeks for an appointment has been increasing for years. At the same time, the proportion of insured persons who get an appointment immediately is steadily decreasing. The data shows that both statutory and privately insured people are affected.

“Unfortunately, we have been observing the negative trend towards longer and longer waiting times for doctor’s appointments in practices for years. Almost all of us have already been confronted with this problem and have had to wait a long time for a doctor’s appointment. The official figures now show that these are not isolated cases Instead, we see a long-term and ongoing development in the wrong direction to the detriment of the patients. Provided that no special physical examinations are necessary, patients can get a telemedical doctor’s appointment quickly and easily. Via our app, this works within just 48 hours. Due to the currently long waiting times for specialist appointments in practices, we have now introduced telemedical specialist consultation hours. We hope that this will defuse the situation,” says Andreas Bogusch, Managing Director of Medgate Germany.

However, only privately insured people can use the Medgate app and immediate consultation hours. The specialist areas are currently still limited to Long Covid, gynaecology, urology, cardiology and sports medicine, further specialist consultation hours are being expanded. Soon, those with statutory health insurance will also have access to the immediate consultation hours as self-payers.

