official lineup of the event in Rome

L’Orchestraccia opens, the Capitoline folk rock group that has been reviving the Capitoline musical tradition on stages for years. Rocco Hunt closes, after Johnson Righeira has made the crowd unleash on the notes of the Righeira hits “Vamos ala playa”, “No tengo dinero” and “Summer is ending”. In the middle, during the nine-hour musical marathon broadcast live on Rai3 and RaiRadio2 and conducted by Ambra Angiolini together with Biggio, Italian pop, rock and rap star such as – among others – Emma, ​​Lazza and Ligabue, among the most awaited from the square, who will arrive on stage in the evening, starting at 20.30. Here is the official lineup of the May 1st 2023 concert in Rome, with the order of release of the over 50 artists in the cast and the times of the various sets.