Whirlpool, government uses golden power to protect jobs

by admin
On the merger between Whirlpool Emea and Arçelik, aimed at creating a European household appliances group, the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, approved the Dpcm with which the government exercises special powers in matter of strategic assets. The decree authorizes the operation by placing specific prescriptions to safeguard the technological heritage, production and therefore employment levels. The operation involves 4 plants, in Lombardy, Tuscany and the Marches, with 4,638 employees.

