In Salerno screams and choirs in the street after the draw that robbed Napoli of the Scudetto party – Corriere TV

Screams and choirs in the historic center of Salerno as in the other districts after Boulaye Dia’s goal in the 84th minute of the match against Napoli. The silence dissolved in choirs, applause and screams. There are also many tourists who are watching the match in the various centers that broadcast the match. (agtw)
April 30, 2023 – Updated April 30, 2023, 7:41 pm
