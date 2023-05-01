Luxurious dresses and exquisite workmanship mainstream: Thanks to Shen Yun Artistic Director | Shen Yun Clothing | Shen Yun Performing Arts | Milan

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 01, 2023]On the afternoon of April 30, Shen Yun New York Troupe completed its last performance in Milan, Italy. Local mainstream elites came after hearing the news. Angela Formaggia, the owner of haute couture fashion shop, was attracted by the gorgeous clothes of the dancers and praised them as impeccable.

Angela Formaggia, owner of haute couture boutique: “I think it’s a gorgeous performance, because I’m not a professional, so I don’t judge the level of the dancers at will. But each of them is too good, there are many times they I was really blown away by the performances. What got me excited was the color palette. The array of colors they had on their outfits was fantastic.”

Angela Formaggia: “That’s right, just the color play, the overall play, that already constitutes my favorite part, and the other parts (too good) I can’t judge at will.”

Enrico Boieri, owner of the architectural design firm: “It’s amazing, it’s amazing. I booked tickets directly after seeing the Shen Yun performance advertisement on social media.”

Enrico Boieri: “(Watching the performance) is first of all a great sense of satisfaction, watching something I didn’t know before. I had imagined (the performance was beautiful), but I didn’t know (it would be so beautiful), I have great respect for the actors, I think they are all young.”

They appreciated the hard work of Shen Yun performers and all behind-the-scenes staff, and felt the message of peace and benevolence from the performance.

Angela Formaggia: “These clothes are very gorgeous, I like the designer. I can see from a distance that the fabric of the clothes is very bright, because I know the Chinese craftsmanship of making this fluffy fabric. So I think the color of the clothes, the structure , is impeccably beautiful.”

Enrico Boieri: “They make a high degree of preparation for the show, and you can see this from the introduction before each show. Shen Yun performers are all ‘masters’.”

Angela Formaggia: “I think the scale of the show is quite large. Since I have made costumes for disabled children myself, I know what it is like to make costumes for so many people. It takes hard work.”

Enrico Boieri: “The second is the message, the message of peace, that emanates from their performance.”

Enrico Boieri: “Peace, serenity, a (caring) bond between people. Despite all the bad things in our world, there is something (power) that brings everyone together, be it cultural, political and spiritual .”

They felt the energy and divine connotation in the message, and praised Shen Yun’s Artistic Director for his greatness.

Enrico Boieri: “It’s amazing, because I’m also very curious about Chinese culture, and Shen Yun conveys a message at the human level, sometimes sublimated level, with a strong expressive force, and you can understand it very well this message.”

Enrico Boieri: “The message sent has power. The message of the Creator is relevant, regardless of faith. I am very comforted.”

Angela Formaggia: “I see beauty everywhere.”

Angela Formaggia: “My feeling at the moment is that I want to go home and call my friends, who are also dancers, and I will definitely tell about today’s experience and convey my feelings.”

Enrico Boieri: “I am very satisfied. They say that Shen Yun is a new show every year, and I will definitely come back next year. I am already planning.”

Angela Formaggia: “First of all, I would like to commend the artistic director of Shen Yun, thank you for your heart, patience and creative ingenuity. Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the skills taught by the artistic director of Shen Yun to the dance troupe, because it is really amazing.”

New Tang Dynasty Television Italian reporter stationed in Milan to interview and report