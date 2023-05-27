on Amazon incredible 30% discount

With this magnificent set you will be able to capture the architectural essence of New York City with the iconic Flatiron skyscraper, the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty, in a fascinating and immersive setting . Each LEGO building has been designed to provide a unique and rewarding building experience, with realistic color and relative scale representation. This stunning model focuses on the architectural diversity of one of the most dynamic cities in the world.

26 cm high, 25 cm wide and 4 cm deep, the model is so accurate and detailed that it also features a decorative plate. TO only 34.99 euros it must be yours to become the most beautiful decorative object for any office or apartment. Finally, with Amazon Prime, you can enjoy fast and free shipping throughout Italy.