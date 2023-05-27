Home » on Amazon incredible 30% discount
Health

on Amazon incredible 30% discount

by admin
on Amazon incredible 30% discount

With this magnificent LEGO Architecture set you will be able to capture the architectural essence of New York City with all its iconic monuments.

LEGO Architecture New York: incredible 30% discount on Amazon

There are so many LEGO sets that are loved by young and old. Especially by the former, however, the sets belonging to the LEGO Architecture category are appreciated and today we are talking about an Amazon promotion concerning the beautiful set dedicated to New York. His list price of 49.99 euros goes down to 34.99 euros thanks to the 30% discount.

LEGO Architecture New York – a wonderful set of an incredibly multifaceted city

With this magnificent set you will be able to capture the architectural essence of New York City with the iconic Flatiron skyscraper, the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty, in a fascinating and immersive setting . Each LEGO building has been designed to provide a unique and rewarding building experience, with realistic color and relative scale representation. This stunning model focuses on the architectural diversity of one of the most dynamic cities in the world.

LEGO Architecture New York

26 cm high, 25 cm wide and 4 cm deep, the model is so accurate and detailed that it also features a decorative plate. TO only 34.99 euros it must be yours to become the most beautiful decorative object for any office or apartment. Finally, with Amazon Prime, you can enjoy fast and free shipping throughout Italy.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

We also advise you

See also  To feel less stressed, sleep better and always be in a good mood we should eat this good and cheap fruit more often

You may also like

Show attitude – against stigmatization and discrimination

Payroll, the tax cut from July will be...

Upbringing: beatings, thorns, chili peppers – which punishments...

Amoxicillin deficiency: equivalent drugs available. Aifa table convened...

Milan, girl found staggering and half-naked on the...

Ukraine, pro-Russians: ‘Mariupol hit by long-range missiles’ –...

This ingredient in alcoholic beverages makes your hangover...

Mafia, 30 years after the massacre in via...

what are the consequences for my child’s eyesight?»-...

Which flowers to plant under trees for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy