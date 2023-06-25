Home » On-off relationship: Why the partner can’t get involved with you
Health

On-off relationship: Why the partner can’t get involved with you

by admin
On-off relationship: Why the partner can’t get involved with you

Stefanie Stahl is a bestselling author and psychotherapist, Lukas Klaschinski is a podcast star and psychologist – together they write a column every two weeks on topics related to love, family and partnership. This issue is about on-off relationships: Why can’t your partner really engage with you?

By Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski

Lukas Klaschinski: Almost everyone knows them – either from their circle of friends and acquaintances or from their own experience: on-off relationships. Sometimes you’re together, sometimes not, and most of the time you’re neither really together in the “on phases” nor really apart in the “off phases”. Incidentally, these relationships are called “on-off relationships” because, like a light switch, they are sometimes on, then off, then on again – and so on. But what is actually behind this relationship dynamic?

Login here

See also  here's what to eat to get in shape

You may also like

«An epochal change for the quality of life»

Cools the skin: Simple home remedies help immediately...

the extreme gesture in Morocco is extremely dangerous

here are the plants for every environment –...

LIVE MotoGP Assen, Bagnaia guides. Falls of Miller,...

Recognizing male and female zucchini flowers: this is...

Bran, the benefits of an often underestimated food:...

Nord Stream 2, Kakhovka Dam, Prigozhin Rebellion: What...

find out which ones can lower blood sugar

Marquez-Honda, is it goodbye? Puig: “I don’t hold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy