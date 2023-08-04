Scalds from boiling water: how to cure them without wasting time

It can happen, when you drain the water from the pasta, that you burn yourself with the boiling water. Here’s how to cure a hot water scald.

It is not uncommon to get burns from boiling water, for example when draining pasta water or pouring water from the kettle when preparing tea. When this happens, the proteins that make up the skin are denatured and are no longer able to carry out their functions, the blood vessels dilate and the skin becomes red.

This process can be more or less painful, requiring timely intervention in any case. That is why it is important to know all the remedies and how to cure burns from boiling water without wasting time.

How to cure scalding from boiling water without making the situation worse

To effectively treat scalding from boiling water, you must first identify what type of burn it is.

Indeed, if the sunburn is only superficial, simply put the wound under cold water (do not apply ice) for a few minutes and then apply a sunburn cream or repair cream purchased at the pharmacy. It is necessary to have specific products that favor the healing of the epidermis, with soothing and anti-infection functions. Then cover the burn with sterile gauze. Generally these types of burns are called “first degree burns”. They typically leave no scars but it will take about 7-10 days for them to heal.

It then goes to second degree burns which are more painful and which generate blisters. The advice is not to burst them because they could expose the skin to infections. However, these burns heal within 2-3 weeks without scarring, unless there is an infection. Finally, the third degree burns they affect the entire thickness of the skin and are painless because they damage all the nerve fibers in the skin. They can be recognized because the skin is thick, hard and brown in colour. If you think you have this type of burn, you need to go to the hospital.

Those of first and second degree can instead be treated at home, as long as with specific products and if they do not concern the face. For example, in the case of a burn from boiling water, what you need to do is place the wound under cold water for a few moments, then immediately apply a specific sunburn cream or a repairing cream purchased from a pharmacy. With their soothing action, they will immediately soothe the pain.

At the same time they will create a protection against possible infections. Then, after applying the product, the wound can be covered with a sterile gauze. It’s also recommended to apply skin recovery creams with sunscreen in the weeks after a burn to avoid post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (dark brown marks that remain after sun exposure).

So treating burns from boiling water at home is possible. However, if you don’t have the specific products, the pain is too much or the skin is too damaged, it is always advisable to contact a specialist as soon as possible.

