The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT appears online: unveiled design and specifications

AMD’s Radeon RX 7700 and 7800 XT are on the way: this was confirmed by the CEO of Team Rosso, Lisa Su. Fortunately, it seems that the launch of the Radeon RX 7800 XT is even closer than expected: an AIB, in fact, has already AMD’s mid-range GPU listedrevealing the complete technical specifications.

Il listing it was discovered by the leaker All The Watts!which brought it back to X. The “inattentive” AIB was PowerColorwhich with a product page on its website anticipated the launch of AMD’s new generation of mid-range and medium-high-end GPUs by a few weeks (or, perhaps, by a few days), revealing its Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XTof which we also have official images.

Unfortunately, the specifications reported by PowerColor are not final and will be confirmed (or denied) only when the card is launched. “The entirety of the information contained herein is for illustrative purposes only. PowerColor reserves the right to modify or revise this content at any time without providing notice”reads the company’s website.

Despite this, we can be almost sure of the fact that the spec sheet of the Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is almost definitive now. The component boasts 60 CUs with RDNA3 architecture, for a total of 3,840 Stream Multiprocessors (SMs). According to the leaks, the card will have a Navi 32 GPU, even if for the moment there are no official confirmations to this effect.

In comparison with the Radeon RX 680 XT, the data shows that the Radeon RX 7800 XT has fewer SMs: specifically, the new generation GPU has 16% fewer SMs than the last generation one, which had a total of 4,608 Stream Multiprocessors. The two GPUs both have 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM: memory speed, however, increases from 16 Gbps to 18 Gbps, while the memory bus remains at 256 bits. The bandwidth therefore the total rises da 512 GB/s and 576 GB/s.

The PowerColor version of the Radeon RX 7800 XT has frequencies equal to 2,210 MHz and 2,520 MHzrespectively with settings game e boost in standard mode. In OC mode, however, the card reaches 2,255 MHz and a 2,565 MHz clock. Obviously, however, it is not certain that these frequencies will remain the same on all variants of the new AMD GPU.

