I won this through and through

This Friday, after it became known that Rodolfo and Estefanía are the finalists of MasterChef in its 2023 edition, Rodrigo Salcedo from Cordoba launched his YouTube channel with a video in which he summarized his experience in the culinary reality show.

“A few words to tell you a little about how I feel and what this experience was like,” reads the description of the video on YouTube that has the Rio Cuartense speaking to the camera in the first person.

In fact, the biochemist’s testimony begins with something that he advanced when he left the Telefe program: “Just before entering MasterChef I had to go through one of the hardest moments of my life, very difficult, very sad. I felt like I was traveling two highways, one very happy and one very sad, at the same time and going back and forth between the two.”

“All my life I was convinced that being a good person, life or destiny or whoever was going to be in charge of rewarding you and giving you back all that good that you are or that you give. And when this happened to me, I felt that I was wrong, that life was not like that, ”he added.

“I was disappointed, I was sad, frustrated. And that’s when love began to arrive in all its forms, with each little message from you that you sent me, with each one that stopped me on the street to give me a hug, with each companion who gave me his word of encouragement, “he said. excited.

“All that love saved me from what I was experiencing. Together with the support of my family, my friends and all of you, I felt that it does pay to be good, that life does give you that back, ”she added through tears.

“When I started advancing later in the program, I realized that I had to enjoy this, I decided to take it with joy, with pleasure. And every minute I spent in that studio I enjoyed it to the fullest, I was very happy, the competition took a backseat and I began to enjoy everything I did”, reflected Rodrigo.

Then, he talked about his personality within the program. “I am also very particular, not to say weird (laughs), and my mind works in a very particular way too. I have an imaginary scoreboard in my head, that I give value to things that have value to me, I always use it and it is what governs my life. And on this imaginary board, I already won. I won this through and through,” she expressed.

“I also want to thank Telefe and the producer for letting me be so happy, for loving me so much, for helping me, accompanying me, pampering me, they made me feel very good, very pampered, and thank you for letting me live this experience in such an authentic way, so free and so happy. They are magical, ”he considered about the production of the program.

“I want you to understand that there is not an ounce of sadness in my body. I am exploding with joy”, Rodrigo concluded about his time at the popular culinary contest.

“Today this crazy MasterChef adventure that I was living ends, but my love and my gratitude to all of you will stay with me forever. Thank you for giving me this chapter of my life, for being part of my story and for teaching me that love always wins, “he closed again excited.

