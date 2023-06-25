TOP-10 reliable subcompact cars – a new rating of used cars

An important factor for choosing a vehicle is its reliability and low fuel consumption. Specialists of the What Car platform analyzed the reviews of 25,000 drivers and compiled a rating of the most reliable used subcompact cars aged 6 to 20 years, which were most often chosen by drivers in 2023.

According to the results, the leader was Honda Jazz 2015−2020, which has an almost 100 percent reliability level.

Honda Jazz 2015

The rating also included:

Toyota Yaris (2015−2020) — 98.6% reliability; Suzuki Swift (2011−2020) — 98.1%; Hyundai iX20 (2010−2017) — 97%; Volkswagen Up (2012-…) — 96.9; Mazda 2 (2007−2015) — 95.5%; Honda Jazz (2008−2015) — 94.3%; Skoda Sitigo (2012−2020) — 93.3%; Citroen C1 (2014-…) — 93.3%; Hyindai i10 (2014−2020) — 92.8%.

