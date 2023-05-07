On the Elbe Cycle Path from Hitzacker to Cuxhaven | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 05/05/2023 4:03 p.m The Elbe Cycle Path leads from the Czech Republic to the North Sea and is one of the most popular cycle routes in Germany. An attractive section in the north is the approximately 250 kilometers from Hitzacker to Cuxhaven.

The Elbe is one of the last natural river landscapes in Central Europe. The unique landscape along the river can be experienced well on the Elbe Cycle Path. It runs almost 1,300 kilometers from its source in the Czech Giant Mountains to its mouth in Cuxhaven, passing through seven federal states.

The route is consistently well developed and signposted in Germany with the Elbradweg logo, a blue E. The trip along the Elbe is equally suitable for small and large tours. A particularly attractive section in northern Germany is the 250 kilometers from Hitzacker to Cuxhaven. They first lead through the Elbtalaue and over the Elbe heights, from Hamburg the imposing river landscape becomes increasingly wider and flatter, huge container ships are on the way on the river.

Depending on the type of cyclist and your level of fitness, you need three to six days for the entire route. The individual sections can be lengthened or shortened individually and can also be taken as a day or half-day tour. On a large part of the route, the cycle path runs either to the left or to the right of the Elbe. You should therefore think carefully beforehand about which places you want to visit and where you can change sides. There are few bridges and a few ferries on the section. If you are afraid of the wind, which usually blows from the west, you should drive the route in the opposite direction.

From Hitzacker via Bleckede to Lauenburg (about 54 km)

The starting point of the tour is Hitzacker, a picturesque small town with historic half-timbered houses, a harbor and an old vineyard, which is an ideal vantage point. On the left or right bank of the Elbe, the cycle path leads either downstream to Bleckede. This section is characterized by the wide landscape of the Lower Saxony Elbtalaue. While the route on the right bank is relatively flat, there are a few meters of altitude to overcome on the left bank, for example on the ascent to the 86 meter high Kniepenberg with a 13 percent incline. You will be rewarded with a fantastic view from the observation tower.

If you stay on the left bank of the Elbe on the way to Lauenburg, you can rest on the flat stretch and enjoy the view of the Ice Age elevations on the other bank. The right section is characterized by the Elbe heights with inclines. In Lauenburg, a stop in the pretty old town with half-timbered houses from the 16th and 17th centuries is worthwhile. A visit to the Elbe Shipping Museum. Those who are not afraid of “mountain stages” can cycle to the highest vantage point in the city – to the Askanierblick at the castle.

From Lauenburg via Geesthacht to Hamburg (about 60 km)

From Lauenburg it goes on – either over the high banks of the Elbe on the right or along the dike on the Lower Saxony side to Geesthacht. There is the possibility to cross the river via the Elbe bridge. From there you have a good view of the locks and the large weir that limits the influence of the tides on the middle and upper Elbe, and the imposing fish ladder.

After a good 13 kilometres, the Zollenspieker ferry house, which already belongs to Hamburg, is reached. If you have chosen the southern route, you have to take the ferry from Lower Saxony, because now the Elbe cycle path leads exclusively to the right of the Elbe to Hamburg – first through the wide landscape of the Vierlande and Marschlande, then via the Elbe island Kaltehofe directly to the St. Pauli Landungsbrücken am Harbor.

From Hamburg to Stade (48 km) or Glückstadt (about 65 km)

Now you have to decide again for a side of the Elbe. Option one: From the Landungsbrücken with the ferry (line 62) to Finkenwerder. From there, the flat route leads mostly along the dyke through the Altes Land. The extensive fruit-growing area is scenically attractive not only during the apple and cherry blossom season in spring. The destination of the stage is Stade – a charming half-timbered town with an old port. If you want to extend the stage a bit or shorten the last stage, you can drive to Drochtersen (+ 18 km) or Wischhafen (+ 26 km).

Option two: Stay on the right bank of the Elbe and cycle via Altona and the Hamburg Elbe suburbs – on the narrow path on the beach near Övelgönne you have to push your bike a few hundred meters – to Wedel, through the Haseldorfer Marsch to Glückstadt. A stroll through the listed old town and the harbor is worthwhile. The route is partly lined with extensive stretches of beach, a special feature is the place Kronsnest with Germany’s smallest ferry over the Krückau. It runs from May to October. An alternative is the route via the Barrier work, which, however, can only be passed continuously on weekends and public holidays from May to October. If you are on the road at other times, you have to cycle inland to Elmshorn to the next bridge. Although this is the official route of the Elbe Cycle Path, it means a good 15 kilometers more.

From Glückstadt to Cuxhaven (64 km)

First, take the ferry from Glückstadt to Wischhafen. From there the route leads to Freiburg/Elbe and then in a westerly direction through the flat Kehdinger Land. This region is sparsely populated, characterized by fields and wetlands. Parts are protected as a wild bird reserve. In Balje, cyclists cross the Oste via the barrage and continue to Otterndorf. In the North Sea resort, a visit to the old town with many historic houses and modern sculptures is worthwhile. After 20 kilometers, most of which run directly along the Elbe, the goal of the tour is reached.

From Stade to Cuxhaven (100 km)

The last stage is the longest but consistently flat. From Stade, the Elbe Cycle Path leads north through meadows and fields back to the river and through the Asseler Sand nature reserve via the Ruthenstrom to the former Elbe island of Krautsand. A detour to the beach is worthwhile there before continuing on to Wischhafen. From there the tour proceeds as described above.

The destination: Cuxhaven

The seaside resort at the mouth of the Elbe scores with a long sandy beach. A classic excursion is a mudflat hike to the island of Neuwerk. All three German Wadden Sea National Parks can be seen from the beach in Cuxhaven-Döse. Cuxhaven’s landmark, the Kugelbake, is the northeasternmost point of the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park. On the other side of the Elbe lies the Schleswig-Holstein Wadden Sea National Park. Neuwerk and its surrounding mud flats are part of the Hamburg Wadden Sea National Park.

Wide range of accommodation

There is a large selection of accommodation along the Elbe Cycle Path, ranging from campsites to private rooms, guesthouses and youth hostels to star hotels. Many cyclists are out and about during the holidays and long weekends. Booking in advance is recommended for these times. Many communities along the Elbe also offer organized tours for individuals, groups or families – with luggage transport and rental bikes on request.

Map: From Hitzacker to Cuxhaven by bike (rough route)

