Once gender obesity has been discovered, men are at greater risk – Medicine

news-txt”>

At the table, gender differences in food choices can be largely due to the effect of sex hormones, regardless of where we live and cultural factors, also affecting obesity which declines according to gender.

This was highlighted by the experts at the first National Congress dedicated to “Gender Endocrinology”, promoted and organized by the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) and just concluded in Naples, which saw gender nutrition among the central themes, thus identifying a “gender obesity” where men are more at risk. And that means now a rethinking also with respect to the different use of drugs.

According to the results of a review, currently being published, conducted by the Department of Endocrinology of the Federico II University of Naples on 43 studies over the last 10 years, food preferences depend on biological sex and age.

Women tend to eat more carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables and less fat than men, who tend to eat more foods high in fat and salt.

The review by the Federico II research group, explains Annamaria Colao, president of SIE and Full Professor of Endocrinology at the Federico II University of Naples, “suggests that estrogens act on the hypothalamic nuclei, which oversee the control of hunger and satiety, activating the system that stimulates the appetite and induces in women the desire for foods rich in carbohydrates, while men are more inclined to eat foods rich in fats because testosterone activates another system which is that of dopamine, a brain neurotransmitter that generates a greater sensation of strength and aggression”.

Colao explains that it is logical to expect just as many significant gender differences on the mechanisms of action, efficacy and side effects of anti-obesity drugs: “there are strong signs that these drugs do not have the same effect on men and women”.