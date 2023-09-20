THE HEALTH COMPANIES OF FERRARI CELEBRATE, TOGETHER WITH “AMA”, WORLD ALZHEIMER’S DAY

Every year the 21 September World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated all over the worldestablished in 1994 by the World Health Organization (WHO) andAlzheimer’s disease international (ADI) with the aim of supporting knowledge of this pathology and raising awareness among public opinion and institutions on the importance of tackling this disease at a socio-health and welfare level.

Neurodegenerative diseases, and in particular Alzheimer’s disease, represent one of the greatest challenges in the health and medical field in a country like Italy, the second longest-lived in the world, and qualify as a real public health problem , growing exponentially, with a strong impact on the national health, social and economic system.

“Of that aspect – points out Dr. Daniela Gragnianiello, Acting Director of the Neurology Operating Unit of S. Anna – it is necessary to take into account especially in those regions of the country which, like our province, are characterized by a large presence of an elderly population. Ferrara in fact ranks as one of the “oldest” provinces in Emilia – Romagna and epidemiological estimates indicate in our territory an average incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, higher than that of the other provinces in the region, recording approximately 1800 new cases per year”.

There are many initiatives that will take place to celebrate this day. “Within these – continues Dr. Gragnianiello – we would like to remind you that at the Center for Cognitive Disorders and Dementia (CDCD) of the Neurology of Cona a project is underway relating to the early diagnosis of “minor neurocognitive” disorder which represents a condition with a high risk of evolving towards a form of dementia. This project, financed by the Emilia – Romagna region with funds from the National Dementia Plan, aims to lead to the development of a “cognitive risk card” with the aim of starting early prevention paths for subjects at risk, therefore seeking to concretely slow down the progression towards the disease. By the end of the year, a conference day of updating and training on these issues is also planned, which in addition to the interventions of the technicians, will also include a moment of discussion with the representatives of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association (AMA) of Ferrara . Keeping attention high on this pathology, collaborating with associations, promoting initiatives that increase awareness of the disease and its consequences are tools for not leaving sick people and their families alone and contributing to making society friendly to people with dementia ”.

Still within the scope of the initiatives planned to celebrate the anniversary, we would like to remind you of the participation of Dr. Franco Romagnoni (Director of the Primary Care Department and Social-Health Activities Management of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara) and Dr. Gragnaniello, at the regional conference “Dementia: current events and prospects. From the national and regional plan to the Alzheimer’s fund” scheduled for the 25th September at Room “XX Maggio 2012”, Viale della Fiera 8 in Bologna.

Dr. Gragnaniello moderates the first session entitled “Strategic lines on dementia in Italy. From the PND to the Alzheimer’s fund: implementation status and prospects. The Dr. Romagnoni will participate in the round table “CDCD in the service network” for the local area.

Furthermore, the Ferrara healthcare companies join the initiatives promoted by AMA – Alzheimer’s Disease Association – of Ferrara which took the opportunity to celebrate, in addition to Alzheimer’s month, also the 25 years of the association’s presence in the provincial territory.

The theme of World Alzheimer’s Day 2023, as expressed by the ADI is “Never too early, never too late”, to highlight both the fundamental role of identifying risk factors and the importance of taking proactive measures aimed at reducing risk and delaying (and possibly even preventing) the onset of dementia: understanding risk recognition for dementia Alzheimer’s and its management can have a great impact even on affected people. The growing awareness that Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia can begin many years before symptoms appears represents the basis for trying to identify which interventions and behaviors to adopt throughout life to safeguard brain health. If Alzheimer’s is still a frightening diagnosis today, it must be reiterated that prevention is, to some extent, possible. For example, it is now well established that a “cognitive life” maintained even by the elderly protects against lapses and memory losses, just as the benefits of constant motor activity are certain. Alongside this, the treatment of other physical deficits, such as those relating to the sense of sight and hearing and, above all, the maintenance of social relationships, compared to conditions of solitude and deprivation, have an enormous importance in protecting against the appearance – or at least from the progression – of the symptoms of cognitive disorders. Caregivers and families certainly also come into play here, but they must not be left alone to carry the very heavy care burden.

In the photo, from left: Daniela Gragnaniello, Franco Romagnoni

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

