Bmw F 900 Gs, F 900 Gs Adventure e F 800 Gs, nuove enduro touring di fascia media

Bmw F 900 Gs, F 900 Gs Adventure e F 800 Gs, nuove enduro touring di fascia media

With the new F 900 Gs, F 900 Gs Adventure and F 800 Gs BMW Motorrad (which should arrive at the beginning of 2024) has decided to strengthen its offer in the “medium” displacement enduro touring segment (assuming that the 895 cc twin-cylinder pushes the three models to be considered “medium”).

F800 GS

Three different destinations

While the new F 800 Gs is designed above all for novice motorcyclists (it is also available for A2 licenses), the F 900 Gs Adventure is suitable for extended adventure trips and long, demanding tours; at the intermediate level is the F 900 Gs, whose range of use has been significantly expanded thanks to improved off-road qualities, combined with a drastic reduction in weight (14 kg less than the previous model) and the handlebar-seat triangle. footpegs (lower) optimized for off-road use, when riding standing.

F 900 GS Adventure

Common soul

The two-cylinder in-line engine introduced in 2018 with the F 850 ​​Gs now offers greater driving dynamics thanks to its size increased from 853 to 895 cc. However, the maximum power in the three models is different: 105 hp for the F 900 Gs and F 900 Gs Adventure and 87 hp for the more “quiet” F 800 Gs. In addition to the significant increase in peak power (10 hp more), the new engines are characterized by a much fuller torque curve, greater tractive force and faster acceleration. Not only that: with a firing range of 270/450 degrees, the engine also generates a particularly engaging sound.

More electronics

The new GS models of the F series already offer as standard the two riding modes “Rain” and “Road”, DTC dynamic traction control, ABS Pro optimized for cornering and dynamic brake light. Among the options it is possible to choose the Pro Riding modes which expand the dynamic qualities of the new models, especially if combined with engine braking torque control and Dynamic Brake Control DBC (both optional).

F900 GS

Renewed chassis

The three motorcycles incorporate a bridge frame made of sheet steel parts shaped and welded together, which integrates the twin-cylinder as a load-bearing element. The 14.5-litre plastic fuel tank of the new F 900 Gs is a completely new development that saves 4.5 kg in weight compared to the steel tank of the previous model. Another 2.4 kg have been cut by redesigning the rear section, which is now more dynamic. The F900s feature fully adjustable Showa upside-down telescopic forks.

