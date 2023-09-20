Formula one, if the driver doesn’t go to big data, big data goes to the driver

Listen to the audio version of the article

In a world where every millisecond can make the difference between victory and defeat, Formula 1 has become a battlefield not only of speed but also of technology. Saving thousandths of a second on the track makes the difference between a successful session and a failure and the final result also depends on the seconds you manage to save and put to good use with the engine off, where preparation and data management play an incredibly important role.

When a screen is not simply a screen

A demonstration of how much attention to detail is taken to excess can be seen during rehearsals, when the time available is very limited and making the most of every second is very important. The television footage, obviously, focuses on the cars running on the track, but the work pace of the teams involves having the drivers complete a few laps at a time, having them re-enter and working on the set-up of the car to get it out on the track again and study its behavior. When the vehicle returns, the mechanics and engineers work on the racing car, but the driver does not have time to relax: he must prepare for the next outing by studying all the data relating to his performance and the race and track conditions . The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team showed us during the free practice days in Monza that to save time, the driver doesn’t even get out of the car, but two screens are positioned side by side directly on the body of the car. A very practical solution which, however, occasionally got stuck.

The Solution: TeamViewer Tensor

After exploring several options, the team selected TeamViewer Tensor as its remote connectivity platform in July 2022 to enable engineers to provide pilots with fast and reliable access to a wide range of real-time data, from weather to strategy of the competition and the analysis of the competitors. Inside the garage, two engineers have the task of selecting which information is made available to the pilot and considering that the parameters collected are truly thousands, it is essential that the platform is able to manage large quantities of data with great efficiency and absolute reliability. The difference with the “minor” series is truly abysmal. When even showing information on a screen becomes an operation with a high technological content, we realize why the teams have no problems finding new partners: all companies want to test their products in such competitive environments to always make them perform better and develop increasingly robust and scalable technologies. If he can stay in Formula 1 it is likely that he can work in the company.

