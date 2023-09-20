Home » Guido Harari’s portraits at the Palazzo dei Diamanti
Guido Harari’s portraits at the Palazzo dei Diamanti

From Vasco’s irony, to the black and white that enhances the expressiveness of icons like Mikhail Baryshnikov or Bob Dylan; from Lucio Dalla who can be glimpsed among the flight of pigeons in Piazza Grande, to Ennio Morricone, behind a half-open door from which glasses and a sheet of music appear: these are just some of the portraits exhibited in “Incontri”, the anthological exhibition dedicated to one of greatest exponents of contemporary photography, Guido Harari.

Fifty years of work enclosed in the exhibition promoted by the Ferrara Arte Foundation and the Art Museums Service of the Municipality of Ferrara and organized with Rjma Cultural Projects and Wall Of Sound Gallery: at Palazzo dei Diamanti, in Ferrara, a journey among over 300 photographs, installations and films.

Guido Harari’s photos on display in Ferrara

Between music, culture and society

A journey into music, culture, society – Italian and international – which is the sensational journey led by the artist: it is no coincidence that it is called meetings. The portrait is the art of encounter, Harari himself underlines in the exhibition notes.

Lou Reed

Very well-known characters, but whose essence the artist manages to capture: “Guido doesn’t want to steal anything from you, but rather tries to go beyond the appearance of things”, states Laurie Anderson, protagonist, together with her husband Lou Reed, of a of the most intense photos of the exhibition.

Peter Gabriel, David Bowie

The exhibition retraces an eclectic career: from the beginning, with an idealized reconstruction of the boy author’s room, including posters, photos, magazines, iconographic material that later influenced his gaze; at concerts, with images of the backstage (the Peter Gabriel sequence is iconic) and those of the musicians on stage (from Miles Davies to Queen); to portraits of artists and heartfelt encounters (among which the image of David Bowie stands out).

