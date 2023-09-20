Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission Holds Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

The Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission Party Committee recently held a mobilization and deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting aimed to fully mobilize the Commission’s theme education and promote in-depth and practical understanding of Xi Jinping Thought.

During the meeting, Yan Jiayou, Secretary and Director of the Party Committee of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, delivered a mobilization speech. He emphasized the great significance of this thematic education and the need to promote it with a sense of responsibility, mission, and urgency. He stated that using Xi Jinping Thought as a guiding principle is essential to strengthen party building, promote high-quality development of state-owned assets and enterprises, and create a clean political environment.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of unity and the need to firmly grasp the fundamental task of using Xi Jinping Thought to unite and forge the soul of the Commission. It highlighted the “two establishments” and “two safeguards” as core requirements and stressed the importance of promoting high-quality development of state-owned assets and enterprises, strengthening party building, and effectively serving the city’s implementation of major strategies.

To ensure the effectiveness of the thematic education, the meeting called for accurate grasping of key tasks and the use of high standards, strict requirements, and hard measures. It emphasized the need to integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, review and rectification, and establishment of rules and regulations. The meeting also stressed the importance of aligning the thematic education with the actual situation of state-owned assets supervision and promoting deep learning, thorough understanding, and practical application.

The meeting further emphasized the need for organizational leadership to promote the implementation of thematic education by shouldering responsibilities, setting examples, and strengthening collaboration. It called for detailed division of responsibilities, clear task lists, and strict implementation of all deployment requirements. The meeting also highlighted the importance of coordination between state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises and the integration of thematic education with central work and business work.

In conclusion, the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission Party Committee’s mobilization and deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era highlighted the importance of fully mobilizing thematic education. It stressed the need to embrace Xi Jinping Thought as a guiding principle to promote the high-quality development of state-owned assets and enterprises, strengthen party building, and serve the city’s major strategies. The meeting called for accurate implementation of key tasks and strong organizational leadership to ensure the effectiveness of the thematic education.

