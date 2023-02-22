In many cases, axillary lymphadenectomy can be avoided, at the breast level one is increasingly conservative, while reconstructive surgery, underlines the oncologist, “allows the achievement of excellent results and, where the clinical context allows it, treatment can be proposed intraoperative radiation”. However, one of the most difficult challenges is breast cancer in the metastatic stage, explains Lucia Del Mastro, director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the Irccs San Martino Polyclinic Hospital, University of Genoa. There are about 14 thousand, you say, “the new cases that we register every year throughout Italy and for these women it is essential to define a treatment path that is as personalized as possible and which always falls within a multidisciplinary management of the neoplasm”.

Furthermore, in the last 20 years, the role of the pathologist has grown exponentially and has assumed fundamental importance, concludes Giuseppe Viale, director of the Department of Pathological Anatomy and Laboratory Medicine, European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan: “International research, also thanks to important Italian contributions, has managed to identify specific biomarkers for the various forms of breast cancer. These represent targets for new therapies that have shown to be effective in both advanced and early disease. And there are at least seven different biomarkers for as many treatments.”