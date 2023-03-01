Home Health there’s nothing more to do, Tommaso is dead
there's nothing more to do, Tommaso is dead

there’s nothing more to do, Tommaso is dead

UPDATE 6 PM

Tommaso Fabris, the seventeen year old from Tezze sul Brenta struck by meningitis, died at the San Bassiano hospital in Bassano del Grappa where he had been hospitalized. In the morning, Ulss 7 had started the observation procedure for the declaration of brain death, which then took place on Tuesday afternoon. The parents agreed to organ donation.

The news of his death soon made the rounds on the net, many messages chasing each other on social networks in memory of the young man. First of all the teammates of The Team with whom he shared the passion for basketball.

UPDATE 11 AM

The procedure to declare the brain dead of the 17-year-old from Tezze sul Brenta, hospitalized in Bassano del Grappa after being struck by meningococcal type B, has been launched in these hours. The doctors did everything possible to stop the disease which immediately showed itself to be very aggressive, but for the boy there is nothing more to be done.

UPDATE 8 AM

The clinical picture of the 17-year-old from Tezze sul Brenta, hospitalized in San Bassiano on Saturday night after being hit by type B meningococcal meningitis, is really critical.

The teammates of The Team, a basketball formation from Riese Pio X (Treviso) for which he plays, immediately went to the hospital to be close to him and underwent prophylaxis as did his classmates from the scientific high school from Ponte di Bassano del Grappa.

Ulss 7 Pedemontana, through the Sisp, immediately took action to trace the contacts made by the 17-year-old in the last 10 days, putting 265 people under prophylaxis, others are still being investigated.

