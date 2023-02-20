Lauds – Terrible crash around tonight at 19.30 along the provincial road 115 in the section that leads from Lodi to Lodi Vecchio: one person died and two were injured. Three vehicles were involved, one of which flew off the road due to the tremendous bang. Three teams of firefighters from the Lodi command intervened on the spot and extracted the injured from the cabins while the death of one of the occupants was ascertained. The road has been completely closed to traffic for rescue operations and vehicle recovery.

