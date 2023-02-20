The match against the Verona per Tammy Abraham. The striker exited after sustaining an injury to his lower eyelid and was taken to hospital where stitches were applied. Now the Roma he will have to understand if he will be available for the important challenge on Thursday in Europa League against the Salzburg. The Englishman had to go off in the 14th minute after receiving a blow to the eye during play in the opponent’s box. Abraham, who was doubtful before the match with an intestinal virus, was eventually set up by Mourinho but was down after 11 minutes in the Verona area. Immediately aided, he appeared in great pain and then left the field replaced by Belotti. Abraham, who was wearing an eye patch as he left the field, did not stop in the locker room but as the doctors perceived that his injury could be serious, he was immediately taken to the clinic Villa Stuart.