This was stated by Vice President Francia Márquez.

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez called this Saturday at the Munich Security Conference for a demilitarized vision of security issues and a new world order based on the defense of life.

«Continuing to discuss who loses and who wins in a war is not good. We have all lost and the one who loses in a war is humanity,” he said at a round table.

“Today much of the world feels insecure. But I think we need to do a deeper reflection. Because security is not solved with weapons », he added.

Márquez also referred to other factors that cause insecurity, such as the climate crisis with all its consequences, the migration crisis and inequality.

«A new world order has to put life at the center and it is not militarization. We don’t take any sides on the war, because the war has destroyed humanity,” he said.

Márquez’s intervention at the round table began with issues directly related to Colombia -and the search for what President Gustavo Petro has called “total peace”-, but an act dedicated to the defense of the world order inevitably led to aspects related to the Ukrainian war.

In this regard, the moderator and director of the Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, responded to Márquez by recalling the German experience after World War II and after the end of the cold war with military issues and how, after decades of reducing the spending on Defense, has found an aggressor who leaves him no other way out than to support Ukraine.

«My country was responsible for World War II that caused 20 million deaths only in the territory of the former Soviet Union. The experience led to a culture of seeking peace through dialogue and compromise,” he said.

“After 1989 there was a permanent reduction in military spending. Now we see ourselves as an aggressor who wants to break all the rules of the international community and that has forced us to change,” Heusgen explained.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, also participated in the round table, who, although he reiterated the Brazilian condemnation of the Russian aggression, also defended the attitude of the government of José Inacio Lula de Silva to seek to make a solution possible.

«The war in Ukraine is a very sad situation and it has an impact on the whole world, also for us. Of course we care. We regret this aggression, we have condemned this aggression as it could not be otherwise,” he said.

“But we have to try to make a solution possible, we cannot limit ourselves to talking about the war. I am not referring to immediate negotiations, we would have to go step by step, perhaps first create an environment that makes a negotiation possible”, he added.

Brazil, although it voted in the UN general assembly in favor of condemning the Russian aggression, has avoided joining the coalition of military support for Ukraine by refusing, for example, to supply ammunition.

The Prime Minister of Namibia, Saara Kuugongelwa, whose country did not vote in favor of condemning Russia, justified this position at the round table, arguing that what it is about is resolving the conflict and not finding the culprit.

“When we see the war between Russia and Ukraine it makes us very sad. The two peoples supported our independence,” he said.

«We want to solve the problem, we do not want to look for the culprit. It is useless that Russia is spending money on weapons and that the West finances Ukraine to buy weapons,” he said.

