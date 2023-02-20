Often underestimated and little considered the Jerusalem artichokesIn reality, it is a food with a pleasant taste and great health benefits. A panacea for those who suffer from diabetes e you cholesterol high, able to offer a useful energy load for the most tired seniors or struggling with a period of convalescence. It is also known as Jerusalem artichokeGerman turnip or Canadian sunflower, but its official and scientific name is Helianthus tuberosus. Aesthetically it appears as a delicate and fascinating flower with yellow petals, vaguely reminiscent of a mini sunflower, precisely because it follows the sun’s rays like it.

The edible part is the plumber, known as the Jerusalem artichoke potato, which is harvested in autumn while the plant is defined as perennial and can even reach three meters in height. Let’s discover together the properties of this singular plant, originally from North America, but also widely distributed and cultivated throughout the Italian territory.

Topinambur, properties and benefits

Rustic plant able to take root easily even in the home garden, the Jerusalem artichoke adapts perfectly to any terrain, even becoming invasive if not managed and pruned. When the external part dries up, the tubers can be recovered, perfect for food. Its presence on the market has seen moments of stalemate alternating with increases in sales, which has recently reconfirmed its success in Kitchen. Find space in the food field to replace the potato, because it is more beneficial and less caloric. The outer part of the tuber appears lumpy, covered with a light skin that can be eaten.

Contains few calories, is rich in fibre and for this reason it facilitates intestinal transit and cleansing, with a rebalancing action on the bacterial flora. A panacea for those suffering from constipation because it also reduces intestinal gas, improves digestion, acts on intestinal infections and while also protecting the liver. It guarantees a good sense of satiety, resulting in support for those who have to follow diets or specific diets. But the Jerusalem artichoke’s secret weapon lies in the presence ofinulin, characterized by a chain of fructose molecules ending in glucose. This acts as a reserve of carbohydrates, in place of starch, independently of insulin and for this reason well tolerated by diabetics.

Furthermore, Jerusalem artichoke stabilizes the levels of glucose in uric acid, reduces the absorption of cholesterol in the blood and is rich in mineral salts such as magnesium, phosphorus, ferro, selenium, zinc and potassium with higher levels than in the banana. The presence of asparagine, choline and arginine offers a moderate protein intake, for a food that gives well-being but also energy in times of fatigue and sickness. Furthermore, the absence of gluten is of great support for those suffering from celiac disease. It is a well-tolerated food but should be consumed in moderation by those suffering from irritable colon, in order not to stimulate the intestine too much while it is not recommended for those who are intolerant to inulin.

More classic recipes and preparations

Before consuming Jerusalem artichoke it is necessary to understand how remove the peel which, if desired, can be consumed without problems. It is usually washed and brushed vigorously under running water, wearing gloves to prevent the pulp from turning black. In this way the most leathery and lumpy parts can be removed, preserving the softest part of the peel. If, on the other hand, you want to eliminate it completely, it must be washed and blanched in water for a few minutes, a procedure that facilitates its removal.

Exactly like the artichoke it can be eaten both cooked and raw, and in the latter case it must be immersed in water with lemon juice so that it does not blacken. You can slice it fresh and dress it in salads, or create a carpaccio light with lemon juice, olive oil, parsley and thyme. Or transform it into an alternative puree to the one created with the potato, or exactly like the latter it can be boiled, cooked in the oven and fried. The Jerusalem artichoke finds space in every type of recipeHere are the most interesting.