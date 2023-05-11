Champions: Pioli, heavy knockout but we believe in recovery – Lombardia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 11 – “In the first half Inter were better than us, more effective in the chances created. It’s a heavy result, but we have to believe that by playing as we know how we can recover”. Stefano Pioli tried to shake up his Milan after the knockout in the Champions League derby.



“In the first half the team had to manage the ball better and lost many duels. In the second we played with a different rhythm – continued the coach – and we did better”.



In the second leg, Pioli will try to reverse the situation by “playing for Milan, with quality and intensity, putting a lot of pressure on Inter. If we score early, anything can happen”. (HANDLE).

