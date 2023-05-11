Home » Salvini sets the date for the bridge over the Strait: when it will be ready and passable according to the minister – Virgilio News
Salvini sets the date for the bridge over the Strait: when it will be ready and passable according to the minister – Virgilio News

  1. Salvini sets the date for the bridge over the Strait: when it will be ready and passable according to the minister Virgil News
  2. Infrastructures, CGIL also says no to the bridge over the Strait: “It’s not a priority” The weather
  3. Salvini assures: ‘The bridge over the Strait if all goes well will be passable in 2032’ ANSA Agency
  4. «Bridge over the Strait of Messina ready in 2032», Salvini: fundamental work awaited for 30 years leggo.it
  5. When the bridge over the Strait of Messina will be built: Salvini meets the unions The weather
