The anti ztl green band people invade the Campidoglio. Hundreds against Gualtieri: “Resign”

“Patanè buy the car for yourself”. Then “resignation” and “shame” are just some of the slogans chanted during the demonstration which this afternoon, Wednesday 10 May, brought together hundreds of people under the Capitol to protest against the ztl green face of Giunta Gualtieri.

Anger is rising, therefore, for a provision considered by most to be “discriminatory for the weaker groups who cannot change a car”. Among the “people leaders” is Fabrizio Santori, leader of the League in the Capitoline assembly and promoter of the online petition which reached hundreds of signatures in a few days. But in the square there are also municipal and municipal councilors, among others, from the Brothers of Italy and Action. In addition to well-known faces attributable to the most extreme Roman right, from Casapound to Italia libera by Giuliano Castellino, former leader of Forza Nuova.

But in the center there are citizensthe. Above all, they are the ones who loudly ask the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, to withdraw the resolution: “First public transport must be strengthened, then we can think of doing something like this, which at the moment only puts families in difficulty” . And that, despite the announcement of revision on the provisionthey say they don’t want to appease the protest.

