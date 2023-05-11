Champions League on TV and live stream: Inter – AC Milan live here

In the big football circus, the Champions League is the absolute premier class. The best teams in Europe meet there and play out their winner. The Champions League is an absolute spectator magnet and is followed by millions of people on TV and live streams.

Do you want to follow the Champions League on TV and live stream? We’ll tell you where to watch the premier class games.

Champions League on TV and live stream on DAZN, Amazon Prime Video and ZDF

The 32 best teams from Europe play in the Champions League. For many it is the most important competition in club football. Whoever wins the Champions League sits on Europe’s football throne – and that’s exactly what millions of football fans want to watch live on TV and live stream.

The Champions League has not been broadcast by Sky for two years. The pay-TV broadcaster had the broadcasting rights for years and had to hand them over to the competition before the 2021/2022 season.

DAZN holds most of the Champions League TV rights. The streaming service shows almost 90 percent of all games in the premier class. Customers from Austria even see all games on DAZN. You can receive DAZN via the Internet, your SmartTV, TV stick or apps on mobile devices (cell phone, Playstation and Co.). In Germany, the remaining games will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

The streaming service of the shipping giant Amazon holds the rights to the top games on Tuesday. Amazon Prime Video is allowed to show one top game on each match day and in the knockout round (up to the semi-finals). As a rule, this is a game with German participation. The live stream can be received via the Internet, Smart TV or the Amazon Fire TV Stick. In Austria, ServusTV shows a Champions League game every Wednesday.

Champions League semi-finals on TV and live stream – the first legs

Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 9 p.m

Real Madrid – Manchester City, Amazon Prime

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9 p.m

AC Milan – Inter Milan, DAZN

Champions League semi-finals on TV and live stream – the second leg

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9 p.m

Inter Milan – AC Milan, Amazon Prime

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 9 p.m

Manchester City–Real Madrid, DAZN

Champions League: The only match on free TV

On free TV, viewers of the Champions League only get to see one game. ZDF will show Finale live from Istanbul on June 10, 2023 for everyone free of charge. However, this is also the only match that can be seen on ZDF.

The summaries of the Champions League are shown by DAZN, Amazon Prime Video and ZDF. These can be found on the provider’s website and can be accessed free of charge on YouTube