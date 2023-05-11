Home » How Tim Kari looks today | Fun
A photo of film and theater legend Tim Curry has flooded social media.

Source: YouTube/Fanmio

Film and theater legend Tim Curry (77), star of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” series, will probably go down in history as one of the greatest actors in history. The world has always been buzzing about his undeniable talent, but he retired and now lives a quiet life, away from the public eye.

Tim Kari had a stroke ten years ago. His family hid this news from the media for a year, and three years later, Tim appeared in public for the first time. Then he pointed out that kept his sense of humor that helped him a lot when the stroke happened. Today he moves around with help cart, and his speech is still a little slow. He is still undergoing physical and speech therapy, and the latest photo has flooded social media.

Although he is no longer acting, Kari occasionally makes public appearances to celebrate anniversaries or to be a guest on video calls with fans. He is known for his roles in the films “Rocky horror picture show”, “Annie”, “Mrak film 2”, and horror fans remember him as the scary clown from the film “It”. He also performed numerous television and theater roles.


