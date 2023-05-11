Spaghetti with carrots and baby garlic | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

peel carrots. Cut off 2-3 perfect stalks from the carrot cabbage, clean and chop. Also clean the parsley and mint, chop finely and mix with the carrot greens. Peel and finely dice the shallots. Remove the outer layer of the young garlic bulb and finely chop the rest. The stem attachment can also be used well.

Heat the olive oil in a pan and sauté the carrots, garlic and shallots. A light roasted aroma may develop. Sugar, salt and pepper. Add broth and butter. Mix everything together and simmer for 5-6 minutes until the carrots are tender.

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in salted water. Pour into the pan while dripping wet and mix with the carrot greens and the chopped herbs. Add olive oil and a little salt to taste. Place the pasta in a large bowl and sprinkle with grated cheese and pepper. A glass of Chianti goes well with it.

