Fawad Chaudhry, who was present in the Supreme Court since noon, was taken into custody

After the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, the workers and leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf are being arrested across the country and in this connection, late on Wednesday night, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry was also detained.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was sitting in the lawyer’s room at the Supreme Court since 12 noon, while eight police vehicles were waiting for him outside.

However, Fawad Chaudhry was arrested late at night after staying at the Supreme Court for about 11 and a half hours.

After coming out of the Supreme Court building, they walked down the parking lot to Dastur Highway in a cluster of journalists, where they were taken in a white car. On this occasion, DSP Khalid Awan was also present in the vehicle.

When Fawad Chaudhry came out of the Supreme Court building after holding a press conference, he was detained by the policemen who were already there.

Earlier in the day, when Fawad Chaudhry came to the Supreme Court, he was in a lawyer’s uniform. He said that he has filed a constitutional petition against the decision of the High Court upholding the arrest of Imran Khan. But in the evening, Fawad Chaudhry also had to file his pre-arrest bail application, but by then the judges had left for their homes.

Fawad Chaudhry said that after the arrest of Imran Khan, there is also a risk of my arrest: ‘I have obtained protective bail from the High Court. My case is scheduled in the High Court on May 12. I should be given protective bail till the High Court date.’

Journalists were repeatedly asking Fawad Chaudhry when he was going to leave, so he avoided sitting sometimes in the journalists’ room and sometimes in the lawyers’ room.

Fawad Chaudhry held a press conference outside on the rostrum and instead of going back outside after the press conference, he once again went inside the Supreme Court building, and the laughter of the journalists outside followed him inside.

A journalist said, ‘It seems that until Fawad Chaudhry leaves here, we will all have to do duty here at the Supreme Court until late at night.’