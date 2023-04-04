Home Health “One in six people in the world suffer from it”
The infertility regard one in six people in the world. A report by theWorld Health Organization, according to which “infertility does not discriminate” because “the path to parenthood can be difficult, if not impossible, regardless of where people live and what resources they have”. Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus explained the need to ‘ensure that this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy’.

17.5% of the adult population – According to WHO study estimates, approximately 17.5% of the adult population suffers from infertility, with limited variation in prevalence between regions, estimated at 17.8% in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle-income countries. According to the World Health Organization, infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system that “can cause significant distress, stigma and financial hardship, affecting people’s mental and psychosocial well-being”.

High costs – But despite the scale of the problem, solutions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, including assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization, remain underfunded and inaccessible to many people due to high costs, social stigma and limited availability.

WHO: “Funding is needed” – Currently, in most countries, fertility treatments are largely funded by those affected, often at devastating financial costs. “Better policies and public funding can significantly improve access to care and protect the poorest families from falling into further poverty,” WHO says. The report also highlights a lack of data in many countries and calls for greater availability of national data on infertility.

