Letter in memory of Franco

Death, don’t be too proud, even if someone calls you terrible and mighty you are not at all: because those you think you trample don’t really die… (John Donne)

Franco Rotelli’s thought has marked us forever and with him that of another great Franco. Basaglia. And it is a thought that will not die because the tension towards freedom that has fueled the entire life of our Francos belongs to us and constitutes the very soul of our associative commitment.

We, the Association of Family Members of the many, too many mentally ill despite the pain of loss, wish to publicly express all our gratitude for the support, the closeness, the lesson of ideality that Franco Rotelli has been able to pass on to us.

With him at our side we have traveled a long stretch of road, we have learned in closeness and reciprocity that “therapy” is done together in respect and enhancement of roles and in their diversity.

His help, in addition to the wealth of ideas, was also very material. Since the mid-1980s, it has concretely followed us up to the finding of an office which now constitutes a fundamental moment of meeting and mutual support: a sort of home for our vital solidarity.

We will not be able to forget your teachings dear Franco which we will continue to translate into daily work.

Trieste, 17 March 2023

The family association A.Fa.So.P. NoiTogether OdV Trieste