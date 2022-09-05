L’influenza it already terminates in our country. The first three cases were identified at the polyclinic Sant’Orsola from Bologna. The virus is a type A strain H3N2. «The infected – he explains Tiziana Lazzarotto, director of Microbiology at the Polyclinic – I am a three-year-old child and two boys, one of 18 and the other of 28: these are not related cases. They arrived at the hospital with respiratory problems and one of the two adults also developed pneumonia ».

Influenza, three cases in Bologna

Lazzarotto, as reported by Resto del Carlino, says she is “amazed”. “It had never happened to identify cases of flu in this period,” admits the director. The Usutu virus has also reappeared in Emilia. “After about 10 years of absence, we identified in our Creem laboratory, the regional reference center for microbiological emergencies, the first case of Usutu virus disease in an eighty year old from Reggio Emilia: it is an avian infection – precise -, of African origin, very rare in humans. The vector for humans is the mosquito that has stung infected migratory birds ».

