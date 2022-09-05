Home Health one patient develops pneumonia. “Never happened in this period”
Health

one patient develops pneumonia. “Never happened in this period”

by admin
one patient develops pneumonia. “Never happened in this period”

L’influenza it already terminates in our country. The first three cases were identified at the polyclinic Sant’Orsola from Bologna. The virus is a type A strain H3N2. «The infected – he explains Tiziana Lazzarotto, director of Microbiology at the Polyclinic – I am a three-year-old child and two boys, one of 18 and the other of 28: these are not related cases. They arrived at the hospital with respiratory problems and one of the two adults also developed pneumonia ».

Mysterious pneumonia kills 3 people: 9 cases with the same symptoms identified in Argentina

Influenza, three cases in Bologna

Lazzarotto, as reported by Resto del Carlino, says she is “amazed”. “It had never happened to identify cases of flu in this period,” admits the director. The Usutu virus has also reappeared in Emilia. “After about 10 years of absence, we identified in our Creem laboratory, the regional reference center for microbiological emergencies, the first case of Usutu virus disease in an eighty year old from Reggio Emilia: it is an avian infection – precise -, of African origin, very rare in humans. The vector for humans is the mosquito that has stung infected migratory birds ».

What is the flu?

The flu is an acute, contagious infectious disease. It generally takes 5-7 days. It tends to heal spontaneously, although it is good to pay attention to any complications in those at risk (the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, children).

What are the symptoms of the flu?

The most frequent symptoms of the flu include: fever; muscle and joint pain; thrill; sweating; headache; sore throat; nasal congestion, dry cough; tiredness. The most frequent complications of influenza are upper and lower respiratory tract infections.

See also  What happens to people who drink 3 cups of coffee every day? The results of a new study

You may also like

Casetify Mid-Autumn Festival Sale, 30% Off Selected iPhone...

“It is highly contagious, but not serious”

Jane Fonda and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Why This Cancer...

Robust, repairable, upgradeable: the new appliances are future-proof

We’re heading to war-torn Denmark to watch Gerda:...

The house of the future is connected but...

The first underwater communication app allows mobile phones...

“I had a tumor in my throat, I...

Pediatric simulation games, a game to learn how...

Steam Deck’s Most Popular Games That Might Surprise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy