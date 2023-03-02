Drama about line 2 from the Naples Metrodove one person died after being run over by a train along the section that leads from Piazza Amedeo to Mergellina.





Man hit by the Naples subway: no leads are excluded

The tragedy took place at dawn, around 5, on the morning of Thursday 2 March.

At the moment, the causes of the drama have not yet been clarified. We have already begun to investigate the dynamics and no leads are excluded, including that of the voluntary gesture.





Rescue and safety measures in the area

What emerged from the first reconstructions is that the man was fully hit by the moving convoy and died.

The rescue services of the 118 health personnel and the police officers rushed to the scene, who secured the area and carried out the first findings. The identity of the victim is not yet known.

Stop the circulation of trains for three hours

The train circulation was suspended for about 3 hours. A stop that allowed the judicial authority to carry out all the investigations of the case.





Traffic was blocked from 5.30 to 8.50 with the activation of a replacement bus service between Naples San Giovanni Barra and Naples Central. At 8.50 traffic was back to normal.



