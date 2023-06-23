Online pornography undermines the self-esteem of adolescent males

The effects would be serious and transversal, but at least for girls, early access to online pornography does not seem to lead to marrying stereotyped and demeaning sexist models. This is supported by a new Italian survey conducted by Cnr researchers published in the journal Societies. Is titled The (Un)Equal Effect of Binary Socialisation on Adolescents’ Exposure to Pornography: Girls’ Empowerment and Boys’ Sexism from a New Representative National Surveywhich we could translate as The (Un)equal Effect of Binary Socialization on Adolescent Exposure to Pornography: Girls’ Empowerment and Boys’ Sexism from a New National Representative Survey.

