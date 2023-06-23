Das ist eckelhaft! Mlad Nmci el racismu: It was. Are we monkeys after the race?

Eighteen-year-old Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund missed a penalty in the 80th minute. After the rescue, he was showered with racist slurs, slurs and monkey emoticons.

Das ist eckelhaft! Kicker is a well-known soccer server, and there is nowhere near a similar reaction.

When we win, we are all Nami, Moukoko said. But when we lose, we are angry and then opi comments come, he was sorry.

Moukoko, a mature young man who has been playing in the Bundesliga for Dortmund since he was a teenager and has scored two goals, although he jumped up a few categories in a few years, he didn’t go so far.

But this time it really hurt. We always try to kick the penalty as best as we can. It didn’t work, we have to accept it, lil mdim. Those comments are disgusting and do not belong in football.

Youssoufa Moukoko on the poster of the German national team and in a Dortmund jersey.

The 80-year-old talent denied anything, saying that he would perhaps protect himself by withdrawing from social circles. Those people who insult us have nothing else to do. We are all the same drunks, in whom the blood circulates. Leaving Instagram or turning off comments makes no sense to me, it would be a step in the wrong direction. You have to fight these idiots, he said.

Even the rest of the national team, which is defending its title at the Euros, was also outraged.

It is absurd when people express themselves anonymously on the Internet and call boys racist. I am chained and very disappointed, said Antonio Di Salvo. The football player, who opened the tournament with a 0:2 loss against England on Thursday, will play with his friends on Sunday.