The Oriental Mosaic necklace by Bulgari – MONDO MODA

World

The Mughal Empire, Mughal Empire or Mogul Empire, self-designated Gurkani was a state existing between 1526 and 1857 that came to dominate almost the entire Indian subcontinent. He is the inspiration for the Colar Oriental Mosaic from Bulgari.
A sophisticated reinterpretation with a complex layout, mixed with references to jeweled columns, white marble domes and great works of art created with mosaics.

Oriental Mosaic Necklace by Bulgari @ disclosure

The rose gold necklace skillfully incorporates hard stones such as pink rubellite, sapphire and delicately textured diamonds. Chrysoprase (the most valuable variety of crypto/microcrystalline quartz, almost entirely chemically composed of silicon dioxide) and turquoise inlays are cut into branches, bringing the mosaic’s vibrant design to life with its intricate flower petals.

Oriental Mosaic Necklace by Bulgari @ disclosure

The Mughal Empire relied on skilled craftsmen who used gemstones, grinding and reshaping them into intricate designs to create stunning works of art.

Oriental Mosaic Necklace by Bulgari @ disclosure

The Oriental Mosaic necklace follows this tradition, requiring 1,200 man-hours to create.

Anne Hathaway wears Bulgari Oriental MosaicNecklace

