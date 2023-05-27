Ophthalmologist in Mainz: Outpatient IVOM for macular degeneration

Ophthalmologist in group practice in Mainz explains procedure of the IVOM

MAINZ. The abbreviation IVOM stands for “intravitreal surgical drug application” and means that drugs are injected into the eye during an operation. The most common area of ​​application for this is wet age-related macular degeneration. This leads to an increase in blood vessels in the retina, which grow into the point of sharpest vision, the macula. This allows blood and fluid to seep into the macula and impair vision. “With the help of the IVOM, the visual performance can be maintained in many patients with macular degeneration, and in some cases even significantly improved,” explains the Mainz ophthalmologist Dr. medical Thomas Kauffman.

IVOM in the ophthalmology practice in Mainz

Certain drugs, so-called VEGF inhibitors (English for vascular endothelial growth factor), can prevent new vessels from forming in the retina. After a local anesthetic, the drug is injected directly into the eyeball with a thin syringe. During this time, the eyelid reflex is suppressed with an eyelid retractor. The treatment is carried out by the doctors in the group practice of Dr. medical Thomas Kauffman, Dr. medical Jutta Kauffman and Dr. medical Stefan Breitkopf in Mainz in the day clinic at Brand on an outpatient basis under sterile operating room conditions. This means that the patients are back home after half a day at the latest. But you shouldn’t drive home yourself, as Dr. medical Thomas Kauffmann recommends: “Before the procedure, the pupils are dilated with medication, which makes the eye sensitive to light and one feels slightly dazzled.” After the treatment, antibiotic eye drops must be taken.

Long-term care for IVOM patients in Mainz

A few days after the procedure, there will be another check-up in the Mainz practice. Many patients require multiple IVOM treatments to achieve lasting success. The treatment can therefore last several months and is coordinated by the doctor’s practice, so that an individual therapy plan is created for each patient. The therapy is covered by the statutory health insurance companies.

