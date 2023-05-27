Nikola Jokić is bigger than Larry Bird says George Carl | Sports

He compared Nikola to one of the greatest in the history of the game

Source: Profimedia

The famous NBA coach George Karl said that Nikola Jokic could become even bigger than one of the greatest, Larry Bird. “If Jokic wins a few titles, all you Larry Bird fans will have to accept that Nikola is bigger than Larry. Start preparing for it in advance,” the “Hall of Fame” member wrote.

George Karl follows everything Jokić does in Denver with special emotions, because it was the American expert who led the most successful Nuggets to Nikola’s dizzying success, and with him the entire club. In the 2012/13 season, he achieved 57 wins and 25 losses with the team, which is a franchise record in the league, which also “survived” the current Denver season, during which Nikola’s team was the most successful in the West with a score of 53-29. .

Larry Bird (66), the famous wing basketball player of the Boston Celtics, three-time NBA champion and three-time NBA MVP, was remembered as one of the greatest basketball players in history and as one of the greatest winners in sports in general. He played from 1979 to 1992 and shot the way that Jokić often hits – and at the same time annoys the opponent a lot. After all, and LeBron James noted that Jokic has the “same” shot as Bird.

When it comes to individual awards, Jokić could probably already equal Bird this season and lift the trophy for the most useful player in the league for the third time, and automatically for the best basketball player in the world. However, that recognition went to Philadelphia center Joel Embiid by majority of votes, and then Jokić from the “second plan” made the biggest result of his career when it comes to the playoffs. He entered the playoffs with maximum motivation and together with his teammates eliminated Minnesota, Phoenix, and then swept the Lakers 4-0 in the final playoff series of the Western Conference. Now Nikola and Denver are waiting for a rival in the finals, while in the East the series between Boston and Miami is getting complicated. Although the Celtics from the role of favorites got into a huge problem and came to the brink of elimination (0-3), they still won the next two matches and now the victory separates them from scheduling the “master” for a place in the big NBA finals. And in it, Nikola’s contribution will be a place in history, not just a title.