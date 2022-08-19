OPPO’s ColorOS 13 is the first batch to be released. The manufacturer’s system based on Android 13 has been in public beta for a period of time before its official launch yesterday. The interface of the new system adopts the Aquamorphic design language inspired by water, and is displayed on the main screen and control center. Some changes have been made to allow users to have more convenient and intuitive controls.

Add a lot of new features

Other new features coming to ColorOS 13 include Always-on display enhancements, support for more 3rd equations and more AOD design options. In addition, the new version of the system adds more functions to PC Connect, which can be regarded as the OPPO version of Microsoft Phone Link, allowing users to connect their mobile phones to computers. In addition, ColorOS 13 adds eye protection function to Kid Space in children’s mode, and teaches children how to use mobile phones correctly.

Available this month

OPPO revealed yesterday that the ColorOS 13 Beta will be available to Find X5 and Find X5 Pro in August, and then Find X3 Pro and Reno 8 Pro 5G will be upgraded in September. For the upgrade time of other mobile phones, please refer to the following list:

October 2022

Reno 8 5G、Reno 7 Pro 5G、Reno 7 5G、Reno 7、Reno 6 5G、F21 Pro、K10 5G、A77 5G、A76

November 2022

Reno 7 Z 5G、Reno 6 Pro 5G、Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition、Reno 6 Z 5G、Reno 5 Pro 5G、Reno 5 Pro、F21 Pro 5G、F19 Pro Plus 5G、K10、A96

December 2022

Find X5 Lite 5G、Find X3 Neo 5G、Find X3 Lite 5G、Find X2 Pro、Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition、Find X2、Reno 8、Reno 8 Z 5G、Reno 5 5G、Reno 5 Z 5G、A94 5G、A74 5G

First half of 2023

Pad Air 平板、Reno 8 Lite 5G、Reno 7 Lite 5G、Reno 7 A、Reno 6、Reno 6 Lite、Reno 5、Reno 5 Marvel Edition、Reno 5 F、Reno 5 Lite、Reno 5 A、F19 Pro、F19、F19s、A95、A94、A77、A74、A57、A57s、A55、A54 5G、A54s、A53s 5G、A16s

Source: gizmochina