Oranges are among the most loved and tasty fruits in the world. With oranges we can prepare juices and freshly squeezed juices, but they are also delicious to be enjoyed simply as fresh fruit. The period from November to February is the best to taste oranges and to prepare jams. The oranges that we normally bring to our tables are the sweet ones, not to be confused with the bitter ones, and without forgetting the red ones of Sicily, with their characteristic ruby ​​red pulp.

Oranges are good for health: here’s what the expert says

It must be kept in mind that 100 grams of these citrus fruits provide our body with about 53.2 mg of vitamin C. Among the sources of vitamin C available to us, in addition to oranges, we find, among fruit, lemons, tangerines, all citrus fruits, kiwis of which 100 grams of green kiwis contain 97.2 mg of vitamin C, strawberries, peaches and apricots, which however contain a smaller quantity than oranges. Regular doses of vitamin C, corresponding to at least one gram taken daily, decreased the average duration of colds by 18% in children and 8% in adults. According to a study recently carried out in Great Britain, drinking orange juice continuously would help improve the cognitive functions of the over 65s. The researchers especially valued the antioxidant power of these precious citrus fruits. The benefits would especially concern the improvement of brain and cognitive functions. Furthermore, the researchers compared a beneficial characteristic in the red ones of Sicily.

In fact, these, due to a particular gene, are effective in preventing obesity and heart disease. The credit goes to the anthocyanins that protect our DNA from oxidative stress and therefore from degenerative processes and premature aging. Generally then oranges do not have specific contraindications, but there could be circumstances of allergies, intolerances, health problems, taking specific drugs or particular diets to observe for which they could be not recommended. Finally, in this regard, always ask your trusted doctor.