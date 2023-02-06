Home Health ordinance for mandatory swabs for passengers arriving in Italy
Press release no. 11
Date of the press release 28 December 2022

Covid19 China, Minister Schillaci: ordinance for mandatory swabs for passengers arriving in Italy

“I have ordered, by ordinance, mandatory Covid-19 antigenic swabs and, in case of positivity, the execution of molecular tests for the relative sequencing of the virus, for all passengers coming from China and in transit in Italy. The measure is made essential to ensure the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population. I will report in more detail during the Council of Ministers convened today”.

This is what was declared by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.

