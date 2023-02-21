5 of 5

Okay, he’s human too. Not too human, but human yes. At least for a while. It seemed like the classic bad night that happens to footballers from time to time. He doesn’t like one of them: he is held back by the defense who reserve him a lot of attention, but he says bad things even with rebounds. He also misses a penalty which luckily for him doesn’t have major consequences because Osimhen scores shortly after. But he has a quality that only the great have: he never gives up. And in fact, despite everything, a back-heel assist arrives which is a gem. The grade is an average between 5 in the first half and 7 in the second. The + is for willpower.