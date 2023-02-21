Home Health Osimhen president of the European Union, Lobotka over Beppe Vessicchio
Health

by admin
The editorial staff Tuesday 21 February 2023, 21:48

The Azzurri win in Germany: Di Lorenzo accompanist to the University, Lozano discharges the oxygen of others, Kvara mental coach version. The essential votes of the challenge (by Mattia Rotondi)

Osimhen, president of the European Union: vote 7.5

What else to say now. Of the couple/union with Kvara, which works so well in Italy, that’s the best (definitely): he is the President of the European Union. He doesn’t suffer from crossing borders and does what he always does: the monster. Clever like the Professor of the House of Cards, fast like Flash, bad (in front of goal) like Voldemort. Osi pounces on the ball and makes the defender look like a chicken who can’t help but kick his leg and concede the penalty. Then he sets up on his own and is very ready for Lozano’s assist. The German defense does not know which way to turn and drowns in a sea of ​​sadness.

Lozano and the inexhaustible reserve of oxygen: 7.5 mark

Impregnable. Everyone is expecting Kvara, but he snaps so many times on that wing that the defenders gasp trying to figure out the secret of his oxygen reserve. He hits the post first, then serves Osimhen a golden ball. Since he liked the action so much, he repeats it exactly the same shortly after and the Germans fall for it again: the German defender saves everything by slipping, the best play from the Eintracht rearguard.

Di Lorenzo, hot ice: 7.5 rating

That assist on the post by Lozano many attacking midfielders can’t even think about it. He also makes a few mistakes, but he always makes up for it. Physical and above all mental presence: concentrated as if it were a Champions League final. In this game he also has the ability to see the holes in the defense before the others for possible verticalizations: Hawkeye. The goal is well deserved. It would also give security and peace of mind to a graduating student before the discussion of the thesis.

Lobotka, conductor and violinist: vote 7

It takes him a few minutes to distance himself, after which he starts doing what he knows best: being an orchestra conductor almost better than Beppe Vessicchio. But tonight he also allows himself the luxury of a crucial deep pass for the match, the one for Lozano on the occasion of the goal. In short, also a violinist.

Kvaratskhelia, mental coach: 6+

Okay, he’s human too. Not too human, but human yes. At least for a while. It seemed like the classic bad night that happens to footballers from time to time. He doesn’t like one of them: he is held back by the defense who reserve him a lot of attention, but he says bad things even with rebounds. He also misses a penalty which luckily for him doesn’t have major consequences because Osimhen scores shortly after. But he has a quality that only the great have: he never gives up. And in fact, despite everything, a back-heel assist arrives which is a gem. The grade is an average between 5 in the first half and 7 in the second. The + is for willpower.

