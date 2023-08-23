Osteoarthritis strikes more and more: cases almost doubled by 2050

A new study published in the magazine The Lancet Rheumatology estimates that, by 2050, nearly one billion people will be living with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. Currently, 15% of people aged 30 and older suffer from osteoarthritis.

Cases increased in the last thirty years

The study was conducted by theInstitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) as part of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 and analyzed 30 years of osteoarthritis data (1990-2020) covering more than 200 countries. The results show that cases have increased rapidly over the past three decades due to three main factors: ageing, population growth and obesity.

In 1990, 256 million people suffered from osteoarthritis. In 2020, this number rose to 595 million people, a 132% increase from 1990. By 2050, this number is projected to approach one billion.

There are few therapies, prevention is essential

“There is currently no effective cure for osteoarthritis, so it is crucial to focus on strategies for prevention, early intervention, and making costly and effective treatments such as joint replacements more accessible in low- and middle-income countries,” he says Jaimie Steinmetzauthor of the article and principal investigator at IHME.

Which areas will be most affected

The most common areas for osteoarthritis are the knees and hips. By 2050, osteoarthritis is predicted to increase by the following percentages based on problem areas in the human body: Knee +74.9%; hand +48.6%; hip +78.6%; other (e.g. elbow, shoulder) +95.1%. It is also expected that more women than men will suffer from it. Already in 2020, 61% of osteoarthritis cases concerned women against 39% of men. There is a combination of possible reasons behind this gender difference.

Women more affected than men

“The reasons for gender differences in the prevalence of osteoarthritis are being investigated, but researchers believe genetics, hormonal factors, and anatomical differences play a role,” she explains. Jack Kopeksenior author of the study and a professor at the School of Population and Public Health della University of British Columbia.

The risk factors

The study also shows that obesity or a high body mass index (BMI) is a major risk factor for osteoarthritis. In fact, according to the researchers, tackling obesity effectively means being able to reduce the burden of osteoarthritis by 20%.

