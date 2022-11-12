Red alarm in the house of Big Brother Vip due to the health conditions of one of the girls: the checks are triggered.

The tenants of the most spied on house in Italy are undoubtedly experiencing very delicate days and due to an apparently urgent health issue. In these hours the public has in fact noticed a very heavy absence or that of Patrizia Rossetti.

The gieffina was last seen during the episode in the early evening only to disappear into thin air. The other tenants often mentioned her name but they were right away censored by the director who first wisely lowered the microphones and then changed the shot.

Enthusiasts were therefore able to hear only small remnants of the various conversations they revealed about some Health problems of gieffina. According to some rumors it should be high fever and cough: symptoms that triggered an alarm in the control room.

Big Brother, Patrizia Rossetti in the infirmary: Covid alarm at home?

Fans and the public in these hours have collected some information about the health conditions of the Rossetti. At the moment the only certain thing is his absence due to some problems of which the production has asked the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy not to mention.

Some social users, however, have noticed another detail not just. In fact, it seems that all tenants have been subjected to a new round of carpet pads. In all likelihood, the goal of the production is to avert a real outbreak inside the most spied on house in Italy.

Some enthusiasts pointed out: “They are calling them all in the confessional for tampons”, “They are calling them one at a time, I hope it’s not what I think“. There are some viewers who seem skeptical as they are all isolated but one user pointed out that newcomers these days Luciano Punzo ed Edoardo Tavassi they were unwell and the Neapolitan model also lost his voice for a few hours.

At least for the moment, however, confirmations in this sense have not yet arrived. Furthermore, the televoting he sees involved Patrizia it is still open and therefore the danger of its abandonment still seems to have been averted. All that remains is to wait for the next developments to understand if and how things will change over the next few hours, especially for the current competitors at home.