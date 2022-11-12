“In this scene for the first time Joshua is proud of himself, without his twin who judges him he finally feels free”, explains in the video Valentina Bertani, director of The shyness of the hair. “Initially the sequence was designed in a different way, but I decided not to stop, leaving the actors free to experience the narration of the film”.

The film, in Italian cinemas from 10 November, tells the story of two homozygous twins of Jewish origin, Benjamin and Joshua Israel, who are approaching adulthood. As all of their friends and former classmates start planning their future life, the two brothers can’t imagine their future. Being young and charismatic is not enough, especially if you have an intellectual disability and the world does not seem willing to welcome you.

Valentina Bertani is a Mantuan director. You have worked in commercials and directed several music videos. The shyness of the hairpresented at the Venice Authors’ Days, is his first feature film.