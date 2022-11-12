Home News Valentina Bertani tells a scene from The shyness of the hair (Video)
News

Valentina Bertani tells a scene from The shyness of the hair (Video)

by admin
Valentina Bertani tells a scene from The shyness of the hair (Video)

“In this scene for the first time Joshua is proud of himself, without his twin who judges him he finally feels free”, explains in the video Valentina Bertani, director of The shyness of the hair. “Initially the sequence was designed in a different way, but I decided not to stop, leaving the actors free to experience the narration of the film”.

The film, in Italian cinemas from 10 November, tells the story of two homozygous twins of Jewish origin, Benjamin and Joshua Israel, who are approaching adulthood. As all of their friends and former classmates start planning their future life, the two brothers can’t imagine their future. Being young and charismatic is not enough, especially if you have an intellectual disability and the world does not seem willing to welcome you.

Valentina Bertani is a Mantuan director. You have worked in commercials and directed several music videos. The shyness of the hairpresented at the Venice Authors’ Days, is his first feature film.

See also  The real and only Baltimore - Daniele Cassandro

You may also like

Feltre, the object fair rediscovered bet won

From #OccupyPD to the ambition to become dem...

Salassa is looking for new managers for Soms...

Treviso, immigrants protest in front of the Police...

Migrants, 60 landed in Roccella Ionica

He drives after drinking and collides with three...

Lukou District Announcement on Regional Nucleic Acid Testing...

Control unit not built in Cortina? Bim renounces...

World Internet Conference 2022 highlights the surging vitality...

Terrorism, Italian foreign fighter arrested accused of torture

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy