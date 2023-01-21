“The greatness of our folklore” was chosen among the 26 proposals that were presented this year.

“The greatness of our folklore”, the proposal of the architect and artist from Neiva Germán David Camacho Guevara, was chosen as the winner among the 26 presented to the national call to select the design of the official poster of the 62nd edition of the Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro 2023.

The determination of the qualifying jury highlighted the creativity of the proposal, its effectiveness in the clear communication of the message, as well as its functionality for the purpose of dissemination of the Huila festivities, which this year reach its 62nd edition.

Names of proponents and their proposals

1. Nicol Yesenia Reyes Preciado: The joy of the party opita

2. Elvis Arley Rodríguez Plaza: San Pedro in Huila

3. Lina Sofía Gasca Silva: In Huila the magic of folklore becomes art

4. Dagoberto Perdomo Murcia: Festivals in my land

5. Juan Sebastián Sánchez Soto: Huila, a portal to culture and folklore

6. Heiber Andrés Trujillo Samboni: Identity of our Festival

7. Julián Felipe Diaz Cortés: My homeland opites

8. Anyi Lorena Guzman Chestnut: Heart smokes

9. Oscar Daniel Calderón Solano: The kiss

10. Maria del Pilar Vargas Triana: Harmony

11. Melba Vanessa Sandoval Belly: Cultural paradise

12. Ricardo J. Márquez T.: South of Pacandé

13. Germán David Camacho Guevara: The greatness of our folklore

14. Willington Canacué Iron: Smoking Earth

15. Andrés Ortiz: The festival of the Huilenses

16. Jairo Osorio Charry: Huila archaeological empire and tradition

17. Cristian Camilo Esquivel Valero: Opita folklore

18. Jaime Sánchez Perdomo: In my land everything is glory

19. Diego Armando Guzmán Espinosa: Long live the party

20. Margarita Hermosa Lozano: Window to Huila

21. Edwar Arley Vergara Calderón: Charming Huila

22. Daniel Felipe Piñeros Alarcón: Magical Bambuco

23. Andrés Felipe Rojas Zambrano: Long live San Pedro!

24. Yilber Augusto Cupitra Gómez: We are

25. Stiven Gallego Noriega: A sky hosts

26. Jonathan Jaramillo Ferreira: Bamboo and Peace