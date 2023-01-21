Home News this is the official poster for 2023
News

this is the official poster for 2023

by admin

“The greatness of our folklore” was chosen among the 26 proposals that were presented this year.

“The greatness of our folklore”, the proposal of the architect and artist from Neiva Germán David Camacho Guevara, was chosen as the winner among the 26 presented to the national call to select the design of the official poster of the 62nd edition of the Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro 2023.

The determination of the qualifying jury highlighted the creativity of the proposal, its effectiveness in the clear communication of the message, as well as its functionality for the purpose of dissemination of the Huila festivities, which this year reach its 62nd edition.

Names of proponents and their proposals

1. Nicol Yesenia Reyes Preciado: The joy of the party opita

2. Elvis Arley Rodríguez Plaza: San Pedro in Huila

3. Lina Sofía Gasca Silva: In Huila the magic of folklore becomes art

4. Dagoberto Perdomo Murcia: Festivals in my land

5. Juan Sebastián Sánchez Soto: Huila, a portal to culture and folklore

6. Heiber Andrés Trujillo Samboni: Identity of our Festival

7. Julián Felipe Diaz Cortés: My homeland opites

8. Anyi Lorena Guzman Chestnut: Heart smokes

9. Oscar Daniel Calderón Solano: The kiss

10. Maria del Pilar Vargas Triana: Harmony

11. Melba Vanessa Sandoval Belly: Cultural paradise

12. Ricardo J. Márquez T.: South of Pacandé

13. Germán David Camacho Guevara: The greatness of our folklore

14. Willington Canacué Iron: Smoking Earth

15. Andrés Ortiz: The festival of the Huilenses

16. Jairo Osorio Charry: Huila archaeological empire and tradition

See also  Two Nortel sex scandals continue to ferment, the principal of the art examination institution seduced and raped a hundred women (Photos) Beijing Film Academy | Sexual harassment | Du Yingzhe | Zhao Weixian |

17. Cristian Camilo Esquivel Valero: Opita folklore

18. Jaime Sánchez Perdomo: In my land everything is glory

19. Diego Armando Guzmán Espinosa: Long live the party

20. Margarita Hermosa Lozano: Window to Huila

21. Edwar Arley Vergara Calderón: Charming Huila

22. Daniel Felipe Piñeros Alarcón: Magical Bambuco

23. Andrés Felipe Rojas Zambrano: Long live San Pedro!

24. Yilber Augusto Cupitra Gómez: We are

25. Stiven Gallego Noriega: A sky hosts

26. Jonathan Jaramillo Ferreira: Bamboo and Peace

You may also like

FIFA, ILO and National Government seek to improve...

La Bella does not spread abandon

Maritime transport is restricted in Santa Marta due...

Kaleidoscope

Army invites you to provide compulsory or voluntary...

Mafe Carrascal responds to Polo Polo controversial trill

Operation ended in brawl in Alta Guajira

Minister questioned

Dosquebradas makes women’s soccer great

“Essmar hinders paving progress in Timayuí”: Mayor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy