Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome Case Linked to Consumption of Malga Cheeses

In the province of Trentino, a case of haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) has been reported. The health authorities have taken immediate action to identify the source of the infection and ensure public safety.

The Veterinary Hygiene and Public Health Operational Unit, along with the Food Hygiene and Nutrition Operational Unit of the Apss Prevention Department, suspect that the infection may be associated with the consumption of food, particularly cheeses, from a malga located in the former Municipality of Coredo, in the Non valley.

The affected child is currently hospitalized, and in order to protect public health, the APSS Prevention Department has issued a warning to anyone who purchased dairy products from the implicated malga prior to 14 July, advising them not to consume them.

It is important to note that raw milk products should not be given to children under 5 years of age and the elderly, as this can increase the risk of infection.

Hemolytic uremic syndrome is caused by the bacterium Escherichia coli (E. coli), which is primarily transmitted through the consumption of contaminated foods. Initial symptoms of the infection include diarrhea, vomiting, intense abdominal pain, drowsiness, anuria (the inability to produce urine), and asthenia (lack of energy). In children, HUS is the leading cause of acute renal failure.

Malga cheeses, also known as alpine cheeses, are produced in mountain huts where shepherds spend their summers with their livestock. The milk used in the production of malga cheeses comes from cattle that graze on pristine land and feed on fresh and nutritious herbs. These cheeses have a distinct flavor due to the unique bacterial flora present in the milk and the environment in which they are produced.

There are various types of alpine cheeses, each with its own characteristics. Some common varieties include fresh alpine cheese, which is soft and creamy; semi-aged alpine cheese, which is semi-hard with a more intense flavor; and seasoned alpine cheese, which is a hard cheese with a strong and spicy taste. Alpine cheeses can be enjoyed fresh or aged for a few months. They are commonly used in Italian cuisine, such as in dishes like polenta concia, risotto alla malga, and gnocchi with cream and mountain cheese.

The investigation into the source of the HUS infection is ongoing, and the health authorities urge the public to remain cautious and adhere to the precautionary measures put in place to prevent further cases. Regular updates will be provided by the APSS Prevention Department to ensure the safety of the community.

In the meantime, it is advised that individuals avoid consuming dairy products from the identified malga and follow proper food safety practices to minimize the risk of infection.

